Govt forms seven-member expert group to draw up long-term pollution action plan

The Delhi government is working on a comprehensive long-term action plan to tackle dust pollution, for which a seven-member expert committee has been formed, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Rai said an action plan will also be prepared to deal with the problem of rising pollution in Delhi.

In a statement issued on Friday, Rai said, “The department will also hold a round table conference of experts on March 4 to plan its-anti pollution campaign during the lean period of March to September.”

He further said, “The seven-member committee, including members from IIT-Delhi, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will submit its action plan report to the government on controlling dust pollution, based on which a long term plan will be prepared by the government.”

In view of the deteriorating air quality in the city, the public works department (PWD) and the city’s municipalities have been directed to hasten the water sprinkling on roads. The green war room, set up to receive complaints against various agencies, is also being strengthened so that action could be taken against the erring officials, Rai said.

“An action plan will be prepared, after discussing the suggestions received at the round table conference with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the environment minister said.

He said officials have informed him that the smog tower being constructed in Connaught Place with a cost of ₹20 crore will be completed by June.

A team has also been formed to monitor the work on the tower so that timelines for its completion are strictly followed, Rai said.