Govt releases ₹20.26cr funds for welfare of cows across Delhi
Delhi government allocated ₹20.26 crore for cow welfare, focusing on modern gaushalas and improved facilities for stray cows and biogas infrastructure.
The Delhi government provided ₹20.26 crore on Monday towards cow welfare in the city and renewed pending licenses, lease agreements of four gaushalas (cow shelters), officials said.
Officials said, the assistance was provided by chief minister Rekha Gupta, to set up a modern biogas infrastructure and to ensure uninterrupted food supply, safe shelter and improved veterinary care for the cattle.
“In the first phase, special focus is being placed on developing 10 modern gaushalas where proper service, protection and welfare of stray cows will be ensured. The government aims to equip 40 gaushalas with all necessary facilities in the near future, expanding this model of service, clean energy generation and sanitation across the city,” she said.
Gupta distributed the orders to four gaushalas located in Sultanpur Dabas, Rewla Khanpur, Harewali and Surhera operating under the Delhi government’s Animal Husbandry Unit, officials said.
Of the ₹20.26 crore released, ₹7.64 crore will go towards pending liabilities for the period from June 2024 to March 2025 and the rest ₹12.62 crore will go towards fodder expenses from April 2025 to January 2026, officials said.
Gupta added that the government will work with gaushala managements to introduce new technologies and improve fodder management systems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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