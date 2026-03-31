Govt releases ₹20.26cr funds for welfare of cows across Delhi

The Delhi government provided ₹20.26 crore on Monday towards cow welfare in the city and renewed pending licenses, lease agreements of four gaushalas (cow shelters), officials said. Gupta distributed the orders to four gaushalas located in Sultanpur Dabas, Rewla Khanpur, Harewali and Surhera. (Hindustan Times)

Officials said, the assistance was provided by chief minister Rekha Gupta, to set up a modern biogas infrastructure and to ensure uninterrupted food supply, safe shelter and improved veterinary care for the cattle.

“In the first phase, special focus is being placed on developing 10 modern gaushalas where proper service, protection and welfare of stray cows will be ensured. The government aims to equip 40 gaushalas with all necessary facilities in the near future, expanding this model of service, clean energy generation and sanitation across the city,” she said.

Gupta distributed the orders to four gaushalas located in Sultanpur Dabas, Rewla Khanpur, Harewali and Surhera operating under the Delhi government’s Animal Husbandry Unit, officials said.

Of the ₹20.26 crore released, ₹7.64 crore will go towards pending liabilities for the period from June 2024 to March 2025 and the rest ₹12.62 crore will go towards fodder expenses from April 2025 to January 2026, officials said.

Gupta added that the government will work with gaushala managements to introduce new technologies and improve fodder management systems.