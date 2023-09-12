Govt says will overhaul Delhi roads on G20 lines

The Delhi government on Monday said that following the success of the G20 Summit when several arterial roads of Delhi were beautified and redesigned, the government will revamp the 1400-km road stretch under the Public Works Department (PWD) along the same lines. The 1400-km PWD roads in Delhi include stretches that are 60 feet wide or more. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

PWD minister Atishi said that a meeting was held with the department on Monday in this regard. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also ensure better sanitation along all these stretches and more mechanical sweeping machines will be procured, said Atishi.

Delhi urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi conveyed their gratitude and congratulated the city’s 20 million residents for the success of the summit and said the Delhi government plans to expand beautification initiatives across other areas in the city.

“The G20 summit was successfully conducted due to the strict self-discipline showcased by the people of Delhi and the hard work of all government agencies. During the preparations for G20, many roads across the city were redesigned and beautified, landscaping was done across various parts of the city, and lights and fountains were installed at various spots. We promise that the whole city will be beautified in the coming time on the lines of key areas of G20. This morning, I held a review meeting of PWD officials to ensure that we take the work done during the G20 to the whole of Delhi. From tomorrow, I will start visiting various areas of the city where such beautification and road improvement works are required,” said Atishi.

The 1400-km PWD roads in Delhi include stretches that are 60 feet wide or more. The work on these roads will include beautification, lighting, landscaping, and improving footpaths, the minister said, which will be done using the Delhi government’s funds.

She added that during the G20, MCD was carrying out systematic mechanised sweeping and washing of roads in key areas. In the same way, sanitation and cleaning work will be carried out across the city now. The Delhi government will also provide funds to MCD to procure additional machines for mechanical road sweeping and washing, Atishi added.