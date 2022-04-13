Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM
Announcing the Delhi government’s plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government’s ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi government’s fourth old age home at Shahdara’s Kanti Nagar, Kejriwal said, “Today, we are living in such a time where many elderly parents do not get along with their children, or many do not have children to look after them... there are several other reasons which force people to leave their homes once they are old and senile. They have no one to take care of them at home, regardless of whether they come from rich families or poor. For all such people, we have developed many such residential facilities, and this is the fourth one. Our aim is to develop a total of nine such homes to provide shelter to about a 1,000 senior citizens. We will continue to work on this and build more such facilities to ensure that everyone who is forced to move out of their homes and has no one to look after them in their old age is taken care of and does not feel the lack of any facilities. I assure all those people – your government is with you, your own son is the chief minister who is standing at the forefront to take care of all your grievances.”
In addition to the old age home in Kanti Nagar, Delhi has senior citizen homes in Bindapur, Wazirpur and Tahirpur, which can accommodate 50, 38 and 300 people, respectively. More old age homes are being built at Chittaranjan Park, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, Geeta Colony, Chhatarpur, Janakpuri, Sarita Vihar and Vasant Kunj, said officials.
Social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam named the Kanti Nagar old age home after Babasaheb Ambedkar, noting that April 14 is Ambedkar Jayanti. “We have abstained from calling it an ashram. We are calling it a home to instil the feeling of homeliness and to ensure that all residents in this facility are well taken care of,” he said.
Spread across 1,550 square metres, the five-storey old age home in Kanti Nagar will accommodate about 117 elderly in 50 rooms with attached toilet and shower. The facility also has a recreation centre with additional open space, a medical care unit, a physiotherapy centre, a modern kitchen and dining area, lift facility, parking facilities and public announcement system.
The elderly living in the old age home will get free accommodation, food, clothing and bedding facilities. “They will also get case work and counselling services, medical care, physiotherapy, entertainment facilities like TV, radio, books, and bhajan and kirtan programmes,” Gautam said.
Admission to the institute will be done on a voluntary basis and people can apply to the deputy director or superintendent (senior citizen residence) of Social Security Branch at the headquarters of the Social Welfare Department along with certain documents and certificates -- a copy of the age certificate, health certificate, proof of residence in Delhi or domicile certificate.
On receipt of the application, a welfare officer will undertake a field visit and submit the report to the superintendent, who will forward his comments and recommendation to the state and discharge committee and district social welfare officer. Thereafter applicants will be invited to the old age home.
Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter
A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said. While Ram's was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.
Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million
Elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon. The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.
New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way
To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
Centre, state spar in Supreme Court over Delhi govt’s powers
The Delhi government can be restricted from passing laws on subjects other than just land, police and public order, the Union government submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday while demanding a fresh adjudication by a Constitution bench to set the boundaries of the legislative powers of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.
Reverse vending machines at Ludhiana civil hospital gather dust
It's been three months since two reverse vending machines, to recycle plastic waste, were installed at the Ludhiana civil hospital, but so far, these have not been operationalised. The civic body had purchased 10 reverse vending machines at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the first phase, under the Smart City Mission. While two machines installed at the civil hospital are gathering dust, the civic body is yet to finalise location for eight machines.
