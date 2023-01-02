Govt: Negative Covid-19 report also must for transit passengers from 6 high-risk countries

Travellers transiting through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand must have a negative RT-PCR report before their arrival in India, the health ministry clarified on Monday. The government had earlier mandated negative reports for all passengers arriving from these six high-risk locations where infections are rising rapidly.

All such travellers will have to upload a negative report of a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival on the government’s Air Suvidha portal. The requirement for transit passengers came into effect from Sunday.

This decision was taken in the context of the evolving trajectory of Covid-19 cases in some countries, additional health secretary Lav Agarwal wrote in a letter to civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal on Monday.

“As per the revised guidelines, a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers in all international flights from these countries,” the letter said. “This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport.”

The Air Suvidha portal will allow for uploading negative RT-PCR test reports for all international passengers arriving from these six locations along with a self-declaration form.

“This arrangement is in practice with effect from 10 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023,” Agarwal’s letter read.

The existing practice of random testing of 2% travellers from each flight, irrespective of the port of departure, will continue as well.Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday visited Indira Gandhi International airport to review arrangements for screening and testing of international passengers.