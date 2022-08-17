Guidelines to manage viral diseases likely for Delhi's health care centres
New Delhi: To reduce the patient load on major government hospitals, the Delhi government’s health department is planning to release a set of standard protocols for the detection and treatment of common viral ailments that are currently prevalent, senior officials said on Tuesday.
The officials said the protocols, to be issued to all healthcare facilities, will ensure that cases of seasonal viral infections are taken care of at primary and secondary facilities, and are not referred to major hospitals.
This, the officials said, will help keep hospitals beds and staff free to deal with any possible spike in Covid-19 and monkeypox cases.
“A standard treatment protocol will help in the quick and timely management of the seasonal viral infections. If infections can be managed at smaller centres, the load on bigger hospitals will reduce to a great extent,” said a senior health department official, asking not to be named.
The infections for which protocols were issued include viral fever, dengue; hand, foot and mouth disease; chickenpox and herpes zoster, among others. The standard protocols have been prepared and will be circulated to hospitals, primary health-care centres and Mohalla Clinics in the next fortnight, the official added.
“The SOPs will have all details of ways to identify symptoms, treatment at each stage of infection, admission guidelines and details on when to seek intervention of bigger hospitals, along with the locations of nearest hospitals that are equipped to handle each disease. This will be beneficial for both our health-care professionals who manage large patient load, specially around monsoon, and will also be helpful for patients,” said the official.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, which is the nodal hospital for Covid-19 and monkeypox in the capital, said “We are seeing an increase in the number of dengue and viral fever cases among adults and, among children, there are cases of hand foot and mouth disease along with cases of chickenpox. Many of these diseases can be easily managed at home with proper guidance from doctors,” said.
Chandigarh | Extortionists posing as crime branch officials land in police net
Four persons have been arrested for impersonating crime branch officials and extorting money after kidnapping them. In his complaint, a property dealer and a resident of Manimajra, Amit Kumar Hans, told the police that on August 12, at 2:50pm he got a call on his mobile from an unknown number, seeking a meeting for a property deal. The person sitting on the back seat forcibly took out Amit's purse and pocketed Rs 15,000.
Spice of life | Army’s heroes who fought with a never-say-die spirit
In 2006, as the war between Lebanon and Israel raged, 15 Punjab was to relieve 4 Sikh there. One fine morning, my adjutant, Major Tejvir Singh walked into my office excitedly, “Sir, the orders have come for you to go for a recce to Lebanon.” The commanding officer of 4 Sikh, Colonel Subhash Panwar, being relieved, and I had a lot of time up our sleeve to share anecdotes about stalwarts of each other's battalion.
Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid infections see a dip for second week in row but fatalities up
Covid cases continued to dip in the tricity for the second consecutive week, but experts warned against lowering guard as there was a 50% rise in fatalities in the week gone by. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ending on July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally had started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. The tally further dropped to 1,387 between August 8 and August 14.
No regular faculty in 6 PU constituent colleges
Years after their inception, regular faculty is yet to be appointed at six Panjab University constituent colleges. There is vacancy for 83 faculty members at these colleges, which is being filled by temporary assistant professors. While four colleges – in Sikhwala (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Balachaur (SBS Nagar), Nihalsingh Wala (Moga) and Guru Harsahai (Ferozepur) – were constituted in 2011, two colleges – Dharamkot (Moga) and Mokham Khan Wala (Ferozepur) – were started in 2016-17.
Patiala ki Rao rivulet mishap: Two days on, ex-panch’s body found in Mohali village
Two days after a couple was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on the Tanda-Koraran Road, the body of the drowned man was found in Dhanas on Tuesday, a day after a former panch of Tanda village's wife's body, Sajjan Singh was found in Jhampur village. The victims were identified as a former panch of Tanda village, Sajjan Singh, and his 36-year-old wife Sunita. The 20-year-old woman, Pooja, was rescued by the villagers.
