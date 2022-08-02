Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force (BSF), Pushpender Singh Rathore.
“My transfer to Gurugram was timely as the facilities for golf in the city are world-class, and I was able to practice whenever I had the time. I aim to compete in future World Police and Fire Games as well,” Singh said.
Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year’s games.
Deputy superintendent of police, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Pradeep Khatri posted to Bhondsi won a silver medal in the 97kg wrestling event.
Overall, eight personnel of the Haryana Police won medals during the fourth edition of the World Police and Fire Games in 2022.
This year’s games saw police forces from more than 70 countries compete in 63 sports. The games were held from July 22 till July 31.
The first such games were held in San Jose, California in 1985. Since then, the games are held biennially. The latest edition, however, was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
-
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
-
Independence Day traffic restrictions to be imposed earlier than usual in Gurugram
Gurugram: Gurugram traffic police are likely to restrict the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles as part of Independence Day security measures from August 10, officials said on Monday, adding these restrictions are usually put in place from August 13. Traffic congestion due to Independence Day restrictions is a major issue in the city, especially on the night of August 14.
-
Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram
Htreporters@hindustantimes.com Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer's (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded ₹20,000 for clearing a bill of Rs 1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress. According to a complaint filed by a resident of Lohatki village, Rajkumar, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010.
-
DTCP recommends FIR against developers of illegal colony, 160 acres cleared in July
Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday said recommended that an FIR be registered against three persons for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Silani village in Sohna. The enforcement department, Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said, has written to the city police department to take action against the developers of the illegal colony because they had no permission to develop such a project from the competent authority.
