Gurugram couple, young son killed after car crashes into wall on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

Gurugram : A couple and their five-year-old son were killed, and their seven-year-old son was critically injured after their car rammed a concrete wall on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Nuh’s Rozka Meo, police said on Tuesday. The crash took place between 2 and 2.30pm on Sunday when the vehicle allegedly lost control while trying to avoid a stray dog, officers added. Couple, 5-year-old son die in Nuh crash; 7-year-old critical (Representational)

The deceased were identified as Naveen Kumar Soni, 40; his wife Madhuri Soni, 38; and their son Vihansh, police said. Their injured son, Krishan Soni, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram, they added. Vihansh succumbed en route to hospital and Naveen died late Monday night. While Madhuri succumbed during treatment on Sunday, police said. According to police, the family had been living in Old Gurugram for the past seven years and were originally from Nainwa village in Bundi, Rajasthan. They said Naveen was a manager posted at Indian Bank’s zonal office in Sector 32. A senior police officer in Nuh said the family had travelled to Jaipur to attend the wedding of Naveen’s brother-in-law. “They were returning to Gurugram when the crash took place between 2pm and 2.30pm on Sunday,” he said.

“It has come to light that Naveen, who was behind the wheel, had tried to avoid collision with a stray dog that had suddenly come on the Expressway about 2.5 km before Hilalpur toll plaza,” he said.

“The Maruti Suzuki Fronx veered off course, climbed onto the divider and rammed a concrete wall of an underpass which mangled the car beyond recognition and trapped the occupants inside,” he added. Investigators said two commuters stopped and tried to help the couple, who could still talk. They used the couple’s mobile phone to alert family members in Jaipur and tried to rescue them by pulling them out but failed. Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the family has not suspected any foul play or involvement of any other vehicle.

“An inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out on the basis of the family’s statement at Rozka Meo police station,” he said, adding that the bodies were handed over after autopsies.