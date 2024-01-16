Gurugram snatcher flees on bike, critical after vehicle skids

A 25-year-old accident victim, found in an injured condition after his bike skidded off and crashed at Sector-8 in IMT Manesar on Monday night, turned out to be an alleged snatcher who was speeding away on a sports motorcycle after stealing a phone, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. On Pramod Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 379A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station on Monday night. (Representational image)

Passersby alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. As the personnel were busy arranging an ambulance to rush the victim to hospital, they spotted six phones inside a pouch tied to his waist, they added.

By then, a man named Pramod Kumar reached the spot and informed the police team that the injured person was fleeing after allegedly snatching his phone when he lost control and met with the accident.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said the identity of the injured suspect could not be ascertained as he was yet to regain consciousness.

“He is undergoing treatment at the Sector-10 government hospital. Kumar’s phone was one of the six items recovered from the suspect’s possession,” he said.

Based on the complaint of Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspect at IMT Manesar police station on Monday night.