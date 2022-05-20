Gyanesh Bharti appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner
The Centre on Friday appointed 1998 batch IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti as the new commissioner of unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the ministry of home affairs said.
The Centre has appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD.
Jharkhand: Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's ED custody extended by 5 days
A local court on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal by five more days, news agency ANI reported. Pooja Singhal was arrested by the probe agency on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of Jharkhand. The agency had reportedly recovered ₹17 crore from the residence of Suman Kumar.
BJP’s Sushil Modi shares Lalu Yadav’s ‘modus operandi’ as CBI conducts searches
As the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids on properties linked with Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi said the Rashtriya Janata Dal president's modus operandi was to lure people seeking jobs in exchange for land. The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Yadav owned 141 land plots and 30 flats, besides having a dozen houses, whose proof was available in 'a book written by Modi', Lalu Leela.
Ruckus at Gorakhpur campus over Indonesian artist Zabylla’s programme
LUCKNOW: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Gorakhpur campus on Thursday as they alleged university has “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artist who is more of a porn star at a programme held on the campus. The university officials with the help of their students attacked them. But the university official alleged that Gorakhpur Mahanagar, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad created a ruckus.
Punjab Congress backs Sidhu after SC's 1-year jail order in 1988 road rage case
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday came out in support of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to one year in jail in a 1988 road rage case.
