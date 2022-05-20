Gyanesh Bharti appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner

Global Village Idiot: 1,001 secrets to an engaged work life!

I meet many people during a typical day. Of late, I seem to be meeting quite a few people in India who are giving up jobs to start ventures. Because? Well, because work is work. Practice at all levels, all the time. What is otherwise called “being in the zone”. Do you know why? Because the average human being doesn't find their own work exciting. And this is true even for work you lovvvvvve doing.