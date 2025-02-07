Haryana emphasises need to restore Aravallis

Gurugram A panel discussion underway as part of the summit. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Haryana’s principal chief conservator of forests Dr Vivek Saxena on Thursday emphasised the urgency of restoring the Aravallis, and called for collaborative efforts to rehabilitate the ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering at the opening of the three-day of the Aravalli Green Wall Partnership Summit in Gurugram, he said: “The northwestern advancement of the Thar Desert poses a severe threat to both biodiversity and the communities that depend on these ecosystems. Collaborative efforts are necessary to rehabilitate the fundamental ecosystem of this region. A shared vision and coordinated initiatives will help establish the Aravalli Green Wall landscape.”

The event, organised by the Haryana State Biodiversity Board and The Nature Conservancy India Solutions (NCIS), is aimed at bringing together key stakeholders from government agencies, conservation groups and civil society organisations to develop a comprehensive strategy and intervention plan to enhance the ecological health and water security of the Aravallis. Despite their geological significance, the Aravallis face severe degradation due to rampant mining, climate change, urban expansion, and deforestation. Large portions of the range remain outside the purview of protected area networks, making conservation efforts even more critical.

Dr Anjali Acharya, managing director, The Nature Conservancy India Solutions (NCIS), highlighted the need for immediate conservation measures. “The Aravallis, as the world’s oldest mountain range and a natural heritage site, require urgent attention to preserve their ecological and biodiversity integrity. This initiative brings together conservation and climate action efforts, fostering commitment toward restoring the Aravalli landscape. Partnerships will play a crucial role in re-establishing the Aravalli Green Wall and ensuring a sustainable future for the region.”

The summit comes against the backdrop of the announcement of the Aravalli Green Wall Landscape (AGWL) Project in 2023 by the Union minister of environment, forests, and climate change Bhupender Yadav. The ambitious project spans four states—Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi—and aims to increase green cover, conserve biodiversity, restore ecological balance, and rejuvenate water bodies in the region. The initiative relies on ecosystem-based conservation and nature-based solutions (NBS) to tackle environmental challenges, such as desertification and land degradation.