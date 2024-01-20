Haryana, Rajasthan officials on their toes as Sariska tiger enters Rewari

The Haryana and Rajasthan police and forest departments, in a joint operation, have set up live bait in mustard fields at a Haryana village to trap a tiger that strayed into Rewari district from the Sariska Tiger Reserve, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Malik said tiger pugmarks have been spotted in the villages of Nandarampur and Bhatsana in Rewari. (HT Photo)

The tiger, designated the code T2303, is a three-year-old male that entered Haryana on Thursday, officials said, adding that they suspect that the animal entered Nikhri village in Rewari, which lies right next to NH-48.

Police said the tiger attacked Raghuveer Yadav, 75, at around 2pm on Thursday, while he was working in his mustard field on the outskirts of the village. Yadav, however, suffered only minor injuries on his arm, police said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital in Rewari, where he was discharged after being treated for his injuries.

Haryana chief conservator of forests (wildlife) MS Malik said they have alerted villagers to not step outdoors, and to tie up their cattle inside their compounds.

Malik said tiger pugmarks have been spotted in the villages of Nandarampur and Bhatsana in Rewari. “This area is situated near Khushkhera in Rajasthan. We have restricted movement in the area to lure it so that it can be tranquilised and shifted safely without harming any human or cattle,” he said.

According to Malik, forest teams, along with veterinary doctors, are stationed at the site. “The team is ready with tranquilizers and are keeping a close watch for the movement of the tiger, which is suspected to be in the mustard fields. We have launched a search operation to trap the tiger, and it seems that it is engaged in a hide-and-seek game with the officials,” he said.

“The teams are also scanning CCTV footage of the highway close to the village to check if it has crossed the village or still inside the field. The tiger was sighted near the village and at the border on Friday morning,” he said.

Rewari superintendent of police Deepak Saharan said teams have been deployed in the area to ensure locals are not moving in the restricted area. “Our teams are helping the forest teams in their search operation. An ambulance and emergency rescue vehicles are on standby, and a police team is patrolling the village and fields so that people are safe in the vicinity,” he said.