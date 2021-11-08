'Haryana responsible for frothing in Yamuna': Gopal Rai amid BJP's criticism

As the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) censured the Delhi government over the formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna river, Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday blamed the Haryana government for the frothing. Rai said that leaders of the BJP should seek answers from their party-led government in Haryana.

On the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday, devotees took a dip in the toxic Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj and expressed disappointment over the bad quality of water.

Also Read| Amid toxic foam & pollution concerns, BJP MP celebrates Chhath at Yamuna bank

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have been protesting against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's October 29 order where it banned celebrations at the banks of Yamuna.

Earlier on Monday, party leader Pravesh Verma defied the DDMA's ban and launched celebrations at Yamuna's banks. He vowed to make a ghat there and celebrate the festival on November 10.

“I think the people of the BJP are frustrated… The L-G took the DDMA decision (to not allow Chhath Puja on the Yamuna banks) and Haryana released water in the river. The L-G belongs to the BJP government (at the Centre) and the party is (also) in power in Haryana," Delhi environment minister Rai told reporters on Monday.

Alleging the BJP has nothing to do with Chhath Puja celebrations, Rai said that the party never made arrangements for the festival earlier.

Also Read| Delhi: Water supply restored after ammonia spike in Yamuna impacts operations

In a sharp attack on BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, Gopal Rai also said that Tiwari should speak to his party's government in Haryana about the frothing. "Delhi doesn't release water in the Yamuna, Haryana does," Rai reiterated his point.

Earlier, Manoj Tiwari accused the Delhi government of not allowing Puja on the banks of Yamuna as the latter wanted to cover up the frothing due to high pollution.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been saying since 2013 that his government will make the Yamuna fit for bathing in five years. Today, Delhi's air and water both are poisonous. They did not allow Chhath celebrations on the Yamuna so that no one can see how poisonous the river has become,” Tiwari told news agency PTI.