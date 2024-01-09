close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Haryana: Two Delhi Police officers killed in accident in Sonipat

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 01:30 PM IST

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when both officers were returning home in Sonipat in a private car

Two Delhi Police officials were killed late on Monday after their car collided with a truck near Kondali border of Sonipat district in Haryana, officials said on Tuesday.

Representative image.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when both officers were returning home in Sonipat in a private car.

“The police officers were unable to see the truck parked on the roadside due to fog and rammed their vehicle into it. The deceased have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal, who was posted as northwest district Special Staff, and ATO Inspector Ranveer, who was posted at the Adarsh Nagar Police station,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. “Once the autopsy is done, the bodies will be handed over to their families for last rites,” he added.

