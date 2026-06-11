Hauz Rani B&B fire toll rises to 23 as Bangladeshi woman dies

NEW DELHI: The death toll in the Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast (B&B) fire rose to 23 on Wednesday after a Bangladeshi woman in her 40s, who had been battling severe burn injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, succumbed to her injuries, police said. The woman was among the 49 guests rescued from the facility after a massive fire ripped through the illegal B&B (above) in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani on June 3. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal confirmed the development.

The woman was among the 49 guests rescued from the facility after a massive fire ripped through the illegal B&B in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani on June 3. Of those evacuated, 21 were declared dead at hospitals shortly after the incident, while another victim died on Sunday. Several others sustained critical injuries.

The tragedy has claimed the lives of 14 foreign nationals and nine Indians. With the latest death, investigators said the toll has climbed to 23.

The fire, which broke out around 8.30am, also left at least 28 people injured, several of whom required intensive medical care. Ten police personnel were injured during rescue operations.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to probe the circumstances that led to the blaze. On Sunday, police took the arrested head chef, Keshav Negi, 65, to the B&B for a reconstruction of the incident with the assistance of forensic experts and crime scene investigators.

According to officers, Negi pointed out the ground-floor kitchen where he was preparing food when the fire allegedly started. While Negi has maintained that the blaze originated in the kitchen, his counsel has argued in court that it was caused by an electrical short circuit elsewhere in the building.

Investigators said Negi’s questioning revealed that at least five other staff members, including manager Rupesh, were present when the fire broke out but fled the premises.

Police have arrested the building owner, Lovekesh Bajaj, and manager Jay Mishra, in whose name the B&B was registered.