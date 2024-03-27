HC agrees to hear plea against call for protests against Kejriwal’s arrest

The Delhi high court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Thursday a plea against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legal cell’s call for protests in district courts against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. It said the right to approach the courts is a fundamental right and there would be severe consequences if anyone stops people from doing so. The court said better sense will prevail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Better sense will prevail. Nothing will happen. Many people say a lot of things. We will have it tomorrow. If they organise it on the premises, they will do it at their peril. There will be severe consequences for that,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said. “Court cannot be withheld.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh, who earlier mentioned a plea seeking an immediate stay on the “illegal call for the protest”, said one cannot protest on court premises. In his letter petition, Singh submitted that it has become a trend for the legal cells of political parties to call for strikes, protests, and boycotts.

AAP’s legal cell state president Sanjeev Nasiar said lawyers would gather in all the district courts of Delhi including Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Patiala House, Saket, Karkardoona, and Tis Hazari court for the protest.