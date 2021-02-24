IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC asks Delhi govt to look into custodial death of Tihar inmate
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC asks Delhi govt to look into custodial death of Tihar inmate

The Delhi high court on Wednesday was shocked and anguished by the death of an under-trial prisoner, who was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife in November 2020 at Tihar jail, and directed the authorities to update it about the status of the investigation into the custodial death
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST

The Delhi high court on Wednesday was shocked and anguished by the death of an under-trial prisoner, who was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife in November 2020 at Tihar jail, and directed the authorities to update it about the status of the investigation into the custodial death.

Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a plea by the inmate’s father Ali Sher, who had moved the court seeking a compensation of 5 crore for the custodial death of his son, Dilsher Azad. Azad’s counsel, Vishal Raj Sehijpal, said his client was accused of illegally confining a person, extortion and criminal conspiracy in a case lodged in 2019. His bail plea was pending before Delhi high court when he was killed.

“I don’t know how something like this can happen. It is shocking. We see such things only in fiction,” Singh said, adding that the CCTV footage on the date of the incident should have been confiscated.

“I had visited the Tihar jail once, and they have a very small time period for which they preserve the CCTV footage. Nowadays, we have cloud servers, so the issue of storage space is not there anymore,” the judge said.

In his plea, Sher said Azad was an under-trial prisoner at Tihar Jail since September 2019. On November 30, 2020, he received a call from police informing him about the death of his son.

The plea contended that when he reached the jail, the prison authorities did not cooperate with him and he was not told the real cause of death. After Sher called a lawyer, he was informed that his son was stabbed to death with knives.

The court asked the Delhi government, represented by additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, to file a status report, indicating whether an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident and, if so, the status of the investigation.

During the proceedings, Ghose also said “it was a matter of great concern” that something like this had happened in the national capital. He said there were nine stab wounds on the victim’s body.

The court further said the report shall also indicate whether the CCTV footage of the cell where the victim was housed has been recovered and preserved and, if yes, in what manner. It also asked whether any charge sheet has been filed in the case and, if so, the status of the trial in that case.

The matter would be now heard on March 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The lockdowns and the restrictions of travellers hark back to the first half of 2020 when most states put stringent measures in place amid the first Covid wave.(Reuters file photo)
The lockdowns and the restrictions of travellers hark back to the first half of 2020 when most states put stringent measures in place amid the first Covid wave.(Reuters file photo)
delhi news

Travellers from 5 states may need Covid -ve reports to enter Delhi from Saturday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The issue was taken up in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Monday in the wake of steady rise in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and greater curbs and checks were discussed, the people cited above added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to IMD, this was the warmest February day in at least the last 15 years, when the city had recorded day temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
According to IMD, this was the warmest February day in at least the last 15 years, when the city had recorded day temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
delhi news

Max temperature in Delhi touches 32.5°C — highest in 15 years

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 32.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Man shoots himself dead at Defence Colony home

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
An 81-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol at his home in south Delhi’s Defence Colony on Wednesday morning, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Govt notifies modalities of doorstep delivery of ration, cardholders may opt in or out every fiscal

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi government has notified the policy document that prescribes the modalities of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, meant for the 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC asks Delhi govt to look into custodial death of Tihar inmate

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday was shocked and anguished by the death of an under-trial prisoner, who was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife in November 2020 at Tihar jail, and directed the authorities to update it about the status of the investigation into the custodial death
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

DU likely to adopt combination of entrance test score and class 12 marks for admissions from this year

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
With the Central government likely to hold a common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses at all the central universities, starting this upcoming session, officials at Delhi University (DU) said they are ready to adopt it immediately in combination with the class 12 score of aspirants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Civic bodies stop taking event bookings for parks after NGT prohibits it citing environment loss

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
All three municipal corporations of Delhi have stopped taking event bookings for parks, including the Ramlila Ground, in the wake of a recent order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) citing environment loss to parks due to the holding of mass public functions such as cultural and religious events, weddings and political rallies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in Delhi-NCR and UP, finds CSE study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Eight of 10 most polluted cities in the country this winter were located in the Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh region, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt schools to assess students up to class 8 on the basis of worksheets this year

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all its schools to assess students enrolled from nursery to class 8 on the basis of assignments and worksheets sent to them in both online and offline modes during the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Okay with reopening Nizamuddin Markaz for religious purposes, Delhi govt tells HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that it is agreeable to reopening the Nizamuddin Markaz premises for religious purposes, after a plea was filed by the Delhi Waqf Board to open the building, which was kept “out of bounds” since March 31, 2020, after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation there contracted the Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Transport dept readies command centre to track govt buses in real-time

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Delhi transport department has built a command-and-control centre in Kashmere Gate to track and monitor all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses in real-time
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: Kejriwal says BJP-ruled civic bodies in mess, AAP only alternative

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The bypolls for the five wards of the city's three municipal corporations are to be held on February 28 and results will be declared on March 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Rented cycle cheapest transport in Delhi but lack of infra a hurdle: WRI

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The Delhi government and the city’s municipalities are working on plans to ensure that cycling tracks are marked along major arterial roads
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi to make negative RT-PCR test must for passengers from 5 states

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The decision was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Visiting Delhi? Travellers from these 5 states need to carry -ve Covid-19 report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The central government has asked theses states to step up the Covid-19 vaccination drive and said it has sent teams to places where the cases of the disease are on the rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac