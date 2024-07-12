HC raps MCD, Delhi govt for ‘lack of will’ to relocate dairies

The Delhi high court on Friday reprimanded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi government over their “lack of will” in considering its suggestion to relocate the Bhalsawa and Ghazipur dairies — situated next to two enormous landfill sites —and improve the conditions. The court said that the agencies were creating obstacles despite the court making efforts. (Representational image)

The court said that the agencies were creating obstacles despite the court making efforts. “The intent is to only perpetuate it. You are not at the same pace & you are living in a different world. You are not giving us any alternatives. You are forcing us to shift them. It’s only happening because of the attitude of the MCD & Delhi government...” a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora said to the counsel who represented MCD and Delhi government.

The bench reiterated its earlier stance that there was a need to relocate the two dairies as the cattle at these dairies invariably feed on hazardous waste, and their milk, if consumed by humans, could have serious consequences on health.

“We can’t risk our generation with some substandard milk. They have a vested interest. They are not willing to take steps to remove commercialisation. Your officers I don’t know what they are doing. You will bear the cross for this. You want the generation to have cancer?” the bench said.

The court also took a dim view regarding MCD’s proposal to create a wall to prevent cattle from feeding on the waste and asked the Centre’s counsel to take instructions regarding alternative land to shift the two dairies outside the Capital. The court underscored that policy panels were taking a call by being oblivious to the situation.

The court expressed displeasure while addressing the pleas filed by three people — Sunayana Sibal, Asher Jessudoss and Akshita Kukreja — who alleged that these dairy colonies are wrought with violations of central and state-level statutes. In their plea, the petitioners have alleged violations including animal cruelty, intense overcrowding, animals made to lie on their excreta, unattended and festering injuries and diseases, starving of male calves, mutilation of animals, etc.

During the hearing, the court also reproached the authorities for their failure to comply with its earlier direction of making Madanpur Khadar Dairy Colony compliant with all the laws and shifting the blame to other authorities. To be sure, in its May 27 order, the court had issued a slew of directions about Madanpur Khadar Dairy including mapping and identification, tagging of cattle, use of spurious oxytocin, medical care of cattle and hygiene.