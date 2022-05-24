HC tells Delhi govt to form policy for non-stop sanitary pads distribution
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday asked the city government to consider formulating a policy for non-stop distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students in its schools, saying that mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a PIL by an NGO Social Jurist for forthwith restoration of sanitary napkins in all government school, said that it is always for the government to procure goods at approved rates from the government e-marketplace.
“Mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure of this kind and the Delhi government should evolve a policy to deal with a situation whenever the existing contract lapses with time,” the court said.
The petition filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal has claimed that since January 2021, the Directorate of Education (DoE) is not providing sanitary napkins under Kishori Yojana to girl students of Delhi government schools due to which they are facing the problem.
Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi told a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi that the facility, which was stated to have been discontinued since January 2021, is likely to start after the schools re-open post the summer break as fresh tender has already been floated and the same is likely to be finalised soon.
The plea has said that the DoE adopted Kishori Yojana Scheme whereby girl students studying in Delhi government schools were to be provided sanitary napkins to maintain their personal hygiene and general health and also to remove obstacles in their studies.
It said that restoration of sanitary napkins facility for girl students in government schools is very important and necessary for their personal hygiene and general health as in its absence, their education and attendance are adversely affected, the plea said.
It contended that the action on the part of DoE to not provide sanitary napkins facility is irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary, and violative of the fundamental right to education of girl students as guaranteed under the Constitution read with provisions of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and Delhi School Education Act.
The matter would be heard next on July 6.
-
Delhi: Rain catches city off guard again
New Delhi Strong winds and rain caused large-scale traffic disruptions for office commuters across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday, with waterlogging reported at several arterial points, and uprooted trees adding to the mayhem. Waterlogging and heavy congestion was reported at key spots such as the IIT Delhi intersection, Pul Prahaladpur underpass Hauz Khas, Rao Tula Ram Road flyover near Vasant Vihar, Ashram Chowk, Najafgarh Road, Nangloi Road, and Bakkarwala intersection.
-
In pursuance of court order, Yeida prepares list of plot owners to be charged extra
Three days after the Supreme Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (Yeida) 2014 decision to demand more money from plot allottees, including realtors and individuals, to pay an additional amount to farmers whose land was acquired for development, the authority has a drawn up a list of all allottees who need to pay 64.7% more for their respective plots.
-
Waterlogging in Noida turns rain respite to misery
Heavy rains lashed Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat over the couple of months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the showers brought down the maximum temperature in the city by over 12 degrees Celsius (C). On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7C, which dropped to 28C on Monday. The city witnessed strong gusty winds on Monday morning and several trees were uprooted.
-
Rain disrupts power supply for hours in Noida, Greater Noida
Many localities across Noida and Greater Noida suffered a power blackout for over five hours shortly after the downpour on Monday. Residents in several pockets of Noida and Greater Noida reported power outages that began as early as 4am in the morning, which was restored five hours later at around 9 am. President of Federation of Noida RWA, Yogender Sharma added that officials of PVVNL (Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited) assured residents that all power issues will be resolved soon.
-
DCW inspection finds glaring security lapses at MCD schools
Following a surprise inspection of four municipal schools in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner flagging concerns such as poor infrastructure and lax security measures. In a written statement on Monday, DCW said an inspection of the four schools revealed issues pertaining to safety and security. It noted that gates of all four schools were left open with no security guards present.
