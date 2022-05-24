HC tells Delhi govt to form policy for non-stop sanitary pads distribution

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday asked the city government to consider formulating a policy for non-stop distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students in its schools, saying that mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a PIL by an NGO Social Jurist for forthwith restoration of sanitary napkins in all government school, said that it is always for the government to procure goods at approved rates from the government e-marketplace.

“Mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure of this kind and the Delhi government should evolve a policy to deal with a situation whenever the existing contract lapses with time,” the court said.

The petition filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal has claimed that since January 2021, the Directorate of Education (DoE) is not providing sanitary napkins under Kishori Yojana to girl students of Delhi government schools due to which they are facing the problem.

Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi told a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi that the facility, which was stated to have been discontinued since January 2021, is likely to start after the schools re-open post the summer break as fresh tender has already been floated and the same is likely to be finalised soon.

The plea has said that the DoE adopted Kishori Yojana Scheme whereby girl students studying in Delhi government schools were to be provided sanitary napkins to maintain their personal hygiene and general health and also to remove obstacles in their studies.

It said that restoration of sanitary napkins facility for girl students in government schools is very important and necessary for their personal hygiene and general health as in its absence, their education and attendance are adversely affected, the plea said.

It contended that the action on the part of DoE to not provide sanitary napkins facility is irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary, and violative of the fundamental right to education of girl students as guaranteed under the Constitution read with provisions of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and Delhi School Education Act.

The matter would be heard next on July 6.