Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC tells Delhi govt to pay state-run hospital staff

HC tells Delhi govt to pay state-run hospital staff

delhi news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 02:10 AM IST

The court’s interim order came while it was hearing a plea by nine men who work as nursing orderlies at the Delhi government-run hospital, contending that they have not been paid since April last year

The court cautioned the authorities that if the workers are not paid by the next date of hearing (February 8), Delhi government’s secretary of finance “will remain present in court” at the hearing.
The court cautioned the authorities that if the workers are not paid by the next date of hearing (February 8), Delhi government’s secretary of finance “will remain present in court” at the hearing.
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court has directed the state government to ensure various workers of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital are paid their wages by February 8, adding that the current situation depicts a sorry state of affairs.

The court’s interim order came while it was hearing a plea by nine men who work as nursing orderlies at the Delhi government-run hospital, contending that they have not been paid since April last year.

“The present petitions preferred by the workmen depict a very sorry state of affairs, wherein they have not been paid any wages since April 12, 2022 only on account of the files moving up and down between two departments of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi,” justice Rekha Palli said in an order dated January 24.

The court cautioned the authorities that if the workers are not paid by the next date of hearing (February 8), Delhi government’s secretary of finance “will remain present in court” at the hearing.

Appearing for the petitioners, the counsel submitted that the labour court, instead of directing the hospital to ensure payment of wages to them, was adjourning the matter at repeated requests made by the hospital.

The court issued notice to the authorities and posted the matter for hearing on February 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out