HC-appointed commissioners inspect sanitation situation in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jan 03, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The inspection comes on a petition filed by a resident, highlighting civic crisis in the city during a two-month strike by sanitation workers last year

Punjab and Haryana high court-appointed officers on Thursday inspected Gurugram’s sanitation system, through visits to multiple areas, meetings with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), evaluation of sanitation practices, waste management assessment and analysis of bulk waste generators (BWGs).

Waste dumped indiscriminately in Gurugram last year. (HT Archive)

During Thursday’s inspection, 19 teams,supported by nodal officers and liaison officials appointed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. The teams took feedback from an array of sources, including shopkeepers and RWAs, whose feedback indicated that sanitation improved, according to MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg.

MCG commissioner Garg said: “The findings of local commissioners will be compiled into a report for submission to the high court, ensuring continued oversight and improvement in sanitation practices.”

The inspection comes on a petition filed by a resident, highlighting civic crisis in the city during a two-month strike by sanitation workers last year. Taking serious note of the inefficiency, the court reprimanded municipal officials for their failure to provide accurate data on waste management. After at least five rounds of inspections,the commissioners will submit a report to the high court.

According to MCG, Gurugram generates 1,000-1,200 metric tonne of C&D waste daily, having a total of 1.1 million metric tonne of legacy debris. The Basai C&D plant is currently processing the waste, with more plants set to come up. Patrols were also increased to prevent illegal dumping, with MCG citing levy of 142 penalties, impounding 40 vehicles and filing 14 FIRs in the process.

With regard to solid waste, MCG said 3.42 million metric tonne of 30 million metric tonne at Bandhwari landfill was processed and tenders issued to clear another 1.4 million metric tonne.

Following their interactions, commissioners emphasised improvements needed in waste collection and management, especially with regard to construction and demolition (C&D) waste. They highlighted the need for consistent action and took stock of ongoing measures, such as mechanised sweeping, deployment of staff and transfer of waste from secondary collection points to the Bandhwari landfill.

MCG officials said citizens were encouraged to utilise dedicated helplines for sanitation—7290097521, 7290076135 for horticulture waste, and 7290088127 for C&D waste.

