HC slams DJB for not replacing old pipelines

The Delhi High Court on Friday reprimanded the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for failing to replace the 35-year-old water pipelines in east Delhi’s Yojana Vihar, which have outlived their operational life and are reportedly supplying sewage-contaminated drinking water to homes. On Wednesday, the high court had directed DJB to carry out a physical inspection and take corrective measures. (ARCHIVES)

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Anish Dayal expressed displeasure after reviewing DJB’s own status report, which acknowledged that the water supply lines and house connections in the area needed comprehensive replacement.

“You have already said that these pipes have outlived their lives. What did you do? You want the citizens to knock on the court’s door? You’re asking the citizens of this city to drink mixed sewer water? People are getting sewage-mixed water. What can be more heartless than this?” the bench said, addressing the DJB counsel.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Dhruv Gupta, a practicing lawyer and Yojana Vihar resident, who alleged that residents were receiving highly contaminated, sewage-laced water, posing a grave health risk to the community.

On Wednesday, the high court had directed DJB to carry out a physical inspection and take corrective measures.

During Friday’s hearing, the DJB counsel submitted that the board was addressing the issue in a phased manner and planned to invite tenders by July 7 for pipeline replacement in the petitioner’s area. The replacement work, she added, would be completed by August 16.

She further submitted that under capacity operation of sewage treatment plant (STP), due to accommodation of silt in affluent channels had also contributed to the supply of contaminated water and assured to complete the same by end of August.

Taking note of these submissions, the court directed DJB to stick to the timeline and file an affidavit indicating a broader schedule for the replacement of the entire water network in Yojana Vihar. The matter will be heard on August 13.