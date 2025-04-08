Heatwave to continue in Delhi for next two days as AQI remains ‘poor’

Heatwave conditions in Delhi is likely to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast while issuing a yellow alert for both days. The maximum is forecast to be between 40 and 42°C on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Delhi recorded its first heatwave day of the season on Monday, with clear skies and dry northerly winds pushing mercury to 40.2°C, which was five degrees above normal.

The maximum is forecast to be between 40 and 42°C on Tuesday, officials said.

The IMD classifies it as a heatwave, when the maximum temperature is over 40°C, with the departure being 4.5°C or more above normal. It is also a heatwave if the maximum is over 45°C in the plains. It is a ‘severe heatwave’ if the maximum is over 40°C and the departure is 6.5°C or more above normal.

“Three weather stations – Safdarjung, Ridge and Ayanagar satisfied the criteria for heatwave on Monday. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue till April 9,” said IMD scientist Krishna Mishra.

Also Read: 40.2°C: Delhi sweats in a heatwave

The last time Delhi had a heatwave in April was in 2022, when four consecutive days were recorded between April 8 and 11.

‘Warmer nights’

Delhi’s minimum stood at 22.4°C on Tuesday, which was two degrees above normal. It was 20.2°C on Monday and 18.5°C on Sunday. The IMD forecasts the minimum to rise further and be between 22-24°C on Wednesday.

“Mercury has crossed 40°C for the first time this season at Safdarjung and a further rise is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. It may touch 42°C in parts of the city, before marginal relief is seen from Thursday onwards as a western disturbance approaches, causing cloudiness. This will mean a dip of 2-3°C again in the region,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology.

‘Poor’ AQI

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category but improved marginally in the past 24 hours. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 216 (poor) at 9am on Tuesday. In comparison, it was 261 (poor) at 4pm on Monday.

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) show AQI will remain ‘poor’ till Wednesday. It is expected to improve to the ‘moderate’ category again on Thursday, aided by the approaching western disturbance and strong surface winds.