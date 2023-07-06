Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, complaint calls inundate PWD control room

Heavy rain on Thursday morning caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Delhi, leading to the PWD's control room receiving a string of complaints from various parts of the national capital, officials said.

Commuters move during heavy rains at Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

According to the officials, the PWD's control room received 15 complaints of waterlogging. Among the areas from where frequent complaints were received include Kaushik Enclave in Burari, the stretch from Wazirabad towards Timarpur and Mandoli Road.

On its official Twitter handle, the BJP's Delhi unit shared a video from Burari that purports to show children in school uniform wading through knee-deep water. In the caption accompanying the clip, the BJP asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to pay attention to the waterlogging issue.

According to data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, waterlogging was reported in nine locations, including areas of Jai Vihar in Baprola, Azad Market, Sadh Nagar in Palam, Shahpur Jat, Nimri Colony in Ashok Vihar, New Rajinder Nagar and Kanti Nagar East in Seelampur between 9 am and 1 pm.

The civic body also received reports of trees being uprooted in Geeta Colony, Sant Nagar in East of Kailash, JJ Colony in Wazirpur, Yojna Vihar in Vivek Vihar and Katwaria Sarai in Kishangarh.

Traffic officials said waterlogging in areas of Pragati Maidan (between gates 6 and 7), Modi Mills flyover, both carriageways of the MB Road, Rani Jhasi Road led to congestion.

Traffic movement was also disrupted in Peeragarhi, Dwarka Sector-21, DND flyway and the Ashram flyover.

Vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted on the carriageway from Dwarka Link Road towards Rajokri of NH-48 by the breakdown of a bus near the Samalkha T-point. The bus was later removed and traffic resumed. The breakdown of another bus near Holy Cross School also disrupted traffic on the carriageway from Bahadurgarh bus stand towards the Nangloi depot.

In a tweet from its official handle, the traffic police said, "Traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Noida (UP Link Road) for approximately five days due to ongoing repairing work of Noida Gate, near Chilla border. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

The city recorded 5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Met office has predicted more showers over the next few days in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around the 35-degree-Celsius mark on Thursday.

The monsoon showers led to 31 out of the Central Pollution Control Board's 36 monitoring stations recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'satisfactory' category at 12 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'