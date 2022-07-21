High court refuses to entertain PIL for clean milk for Delhiites
The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL to "advise" the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi and the Commissioner of city police to ensure a supply of clean and hygienic milk to citizens here.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that no law empowered the court to "advise" the LG.
"Under which jurisdiction can the high court advise the LG? I have not seen any provision in the Constitution which empowers the high court to advise the LG", the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, told the petitioner, a lawyer.
The petitioner, who relied on news reports, emphasized that "cattle were dying on the road" and that it was "feeding on plastic".
In the petition, the petitioner said that the "neglected, abandoned and pathetic condition of the cattle is affecting the health of Delhiites."
The petitioner added that the issue in her plea concerned the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution while claiming that the court has the power to advise the LG under its "advisory jurisdiction".
In her plea, she also said that the cattle are feeding on "contaminated food" and dirty sewage water from the drains.
"We don't deliver judgements on the basis of reports... We know our limitations," the court observed.
After the court expressed its inclination to impose a "heavy cost", the petitioner withdrew the plea.
Himachal Congress leaders stage protest against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi
The Himachal unit of the Congress party staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's sub-zonal office in Shimla against the probe agency questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. Congress campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri, All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal affairs Sanjay Dutt and national spokesman Kuldeep Singh Rathore were among those present.
In a first, U.P. CM launches cashless medical scheme for govt employees
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 75 lakh people, including 22 lakh state government employees, pensioners as well as their dependants, will benefit from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme. He also distributed health cards to 10 employees on the occasion.
SPPU kicks-off online exam for 93 courses, admission delay irks wards
The online entrance examination for admission to various graduate, post-graduate and other courses of the Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges is being held from July 21 to 24 at 22 centres across India, including Maharashtra. The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 100 marks. The admission process for a total of 174 courses, including graduate, post-graduate, post-graduate diploma and certificate, is underway.
Sus-Pashan bridge work to be completed by August-end
PUNE The work of the Sus-Pashan bridge has reached the final stage and will be completed by August-end, said officials. The work on the bridge has already been delayed as it was expected to be completed in March 2022. The work above the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway is complete and major work is going on at the side ends of the bridge.
IRCTC increases meal prices for premium trains, passengers unhappy
PUNE The next time you travel by premium trains and order any meals then be prepared to shell out more, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has increased rates of breakfast, lunch and dinner by Rs 50. As per the circular issued by IRCTC, these new catering charges will apply to all the premium trains like Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express across the country.
