High energy, low turnout as JNU votes for new students’ union

The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus pulsed with energy — and some anxiety — on Tuesday as students cast their votes to elect a new students' union.

Polling for the 2025–26 Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election, however, saw a slightly lower voter turnout than the last election held in April this year. According to data from the student election committee, about 67% of the 9,043 eligible voters cast their ballot this time, compared to 70% in the previous election on April 26.

This year’s election is being held on schedule, with JNU norms stipulating that polls be conducted within six to eight weeks of the commencement of THE PhD session, which began on September 12. The previous election, delayed by several months, was held in April, leaving the elected union with a truncated six-month term.

Voting took place in two phases, from 9am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Results will be declared on November 6, and the president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary will be chosen for the central panel, along with over 40 councillors representing various schools.

The contest remains between the Left alliance, comprising the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Left Unity has fielded Aditi Mishra for president, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice-president, Sunil Yadav for general secretary, and Danish Ali for joint secretary. The ABVP’s panel has Vikas Patel, Tanya Kumari, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, and Anuj for these posts, respectively.

“We are satisfied with our campaigning and confident that we are going to win,” Mishra, the Left’s presidential candidate, told HT.

For many students, this was their first experience of JNU’s famed campus elections — a mix of politics, passion, and participation that defines the university’s culture.

“I had heard stories about JNU student elections from my father, who is an alumnus. It truly is an exciting experience. While my understanding of politics is still limited, I wanted to vote and be part of this process,” said Ankita Chowdhury, a first-year student.

While several voters expressed support for the Left, others said they were looking for change. “While the Left still has a very strong chance, a change might actually be welcome,” said a student from the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, requesting anonymity. “There have been some lapses in the Left, possibly due to internal fighting. They have stopped focusing on students’ problems and seem more engrossed in opposing the ABVP.”

n last year’s polls, AISA’s Nitish Kumar won the president’s post as the Left swept three of the four central panel positions. The ABVP, however, secured a symbolic win when its candidate, Vaibhav Meena, was elected joint secretary — the outfit’s first victory in that post after a decade-long gap.