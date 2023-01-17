'Hold on to grace...': BJP leaders slam Arvind Kejriwal over attack on Delhi LG

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to lash out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over multiple issues, he is facing counterattacks from the BJP that rules at the Centre. Hours after the Chief Minister launched a fresh tirade in the Delhi Assembly, targeting the LG, the working president of the BJP of the national capital unit hit out at him. Tagging Kejriwal on Twitter, Virendra Sachdeva posted in Hindi: "Arvind Kejriwal ji... at least hold on to the grace of the CM's post. Using such language for the Delhi LG clearly shows that you have lost your political hold."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just the Delhi BJP's working chief, the official handle of the unit also posted a clip shared widely by the party leaders. In the clip, Kejriwal can be heard saying: "Who is LG? Where has he come from? He has come and sit on our heads. Will he decide where will our children study?"

It was the second straight day in the Delhi Assembly that the Aam Aadmi Party continued to target LG Saxena. On Monday a massive march was led by Kejriwal to his office after ruckus in the assembly. One of the many issues included the raising of questions on proposal of training of government school teachers in Finland. Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said: "You are not my headmaster. I have been elected by over 2 crore people of the national capital."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They (BJP) don't want teachers to visit Finland. Many MPs of BJP and their children have studied in foreign countries...If we want to provide better education to children of poor, then who're they to stop? It's a feudal mindset and Delhi LG has that mindset," he further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the rival BJP's Ashish Sood hit back saying: "The poor kids in Delhi should get good education. But what have you done in eight years? There is no school, it is a tin box, there is no headmaster in that too and there is no more science education! What is needed is infrastructure."

Meanwhile, the LG's office had last week clarified that the proposal for teachers' training was not blocked.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON