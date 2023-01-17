Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal's attack on LG continues for 2nd day: 'Not my headmaster'

Updated on Jan 17, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday led a march against the Delhi LG.

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI/ File)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

For the second consecutive day, the Delhi Assembly continued to witness the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's attack on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue of teachers' training in Finland as he objected to the Delhi LG seeking a cost-benefit analysis for the initiative. Reading out the response by LG Saxena to the proposal, the Chief Minister said: "He asked if the 'DOPT (Department of Personnel & Training) guidelines were followed', 'what other programs were carried out in the university they are being sent to?' what objective will be achieved?'"

"I told LG sahab - 'You are not my headmaster'. I was very good in school, I was a topper," Kejriwal said in a fresh jibe, day after leading the huge march by the Aam Aadmi Party to the LG's house. "My masters never checked by homework.... But LG Sahab keeps checking my handwriting...keeps pointing out my errors."

"I am the Chief Minister... I have been elected by over 2 crore people of the national capital. He tells me - 'your government is not doing well," Kejriwal further said in the assembly and referred to the Colonial era. "The viceroys, which were there, used to say - 'You Indians, you do not know how to govern'. I told him, 'LG Sahab, you're using the same language'."

On Monday, the Delhi Assembly had witnessed a massive uproar amid the AAP's claims of the LG interfering in the functioning of the government. Later, Kejriwal, Sisodia and other AAP leaders took to streets and marched to the LG's house.

The proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland is the latest point of contention.

Story Saved
