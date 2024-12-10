Menu Explore
House for Delhi ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal when ‘Type 7’ one is available, says Union minister ML Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Dec 11, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a government accommodation will soon be allotted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal—which he is entitled to as the chief of a national party—as soon as the bungalow in the applicable category is available.

The bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road, where Kejriwal resided during his tenure as the chief minister of Delhi. (HT Photo)
Responding to a query at a press conference, Khattar said that as the president of a national party, Kejriwal was entitled to a “Type 7” bungalow. However, all “Type 7” bungalows are currently occupied, he said.

“At present, we only have Type V and VI bungalows available, but there is currently no availability of Type 7 bungalows. Kejriwal will be allotted a Type 7 bungalow as soon as it is available,” Khattar said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a central government accommodation for Kejriwal, asserting that he was entitled to it as the convener of a national party.

In early October, Kejriwal left the residence at 6, Flag Staff Road after resigning as the chief minister of Delhi, and the party demanded that the ministry of housing allocate an appropriate government accommodation. Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi CM in September, shifted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal’s official residence at 5, Firoz Shah Road in October.

