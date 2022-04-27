Household box cutters new weapon of choice as criminals aim to escape stringent Arms Act

: From snatchers to contract killers, a new weapon of choice is catching the fancy of criminals of various notoriety in the national Capital -- the ubiquitous box cutter.

Police officials say they have begun to increasingly recover these from suspects they apprehend in a variety of crimes, which they see as a significant challenge since these tools are easy to conceal, are not usually classified as dangerous during security checks, and do not meet the threshold for prosecution under the Arms Act – in fact, they are not legally classified as weapons.

Over the last seven months, there were at least nine cases of snatching and robbery in which the suspects used box cutters (the police classifies in their paperwork as “paper cutters”). But these were cases for which disclosures were particularly made since they were serious; the actual numbers are higher. “On an average day, there are around 20 snatchings – of these, we tend to find at least four or five in which a box cutter was used,” a police official said, asking not to be identified.

In these cases, the sharp-edged implement is often use to scare and intimidate targets, but in at least two instances, they were wielded fatally, according to FIRs seen by HT.

“Criminals are smart and know that police cannot book them under the Arms Act if they used a box cutter. We book criminals under Section 25 of the Arms Act when they are caught with a ‘buttondar’ knife,” said a second official, who asked not to be quoted.

The official’s reference was to a type of switchblade knife also commonly known as the Rampuri Chaku, named after the Uttar Pradesh district where blacksmiths produce it. In these switchblades, the button unfolds the knife in a snap, which otherwise can be concealed in pockets. Not dissimilar in some ways to how the blade of a box cutter is concealed in its plastic sheaf and has to be pushed out before use.

“The Arms Act section is a stringent one in terms of punishment. But if a person is caught with a box cutter, we cannot apply it. Legally speaking it is not a weapon, even if it has become one practically. And even if we do, it becomes difficult to establish our case in court,” the second official added.

A successful conviction under Section 25 of Arms Act entails no less than five years’ prison term.

The trick is also making it harder for police to oppose bail in cases of street crimes. “A criminal who gets caught with a button-actuated knife will find it difficult to get bail because of the Arms Act section, but if the same criminal is caught with a boxcutter, we book them only under sections of snatching, for which the punishment is less than three years. Hence, it is easier for them to get bail,” the second person said, adding that criminals have also realised that boxcutters are equally effective in scaring targets.

On October 25, a restaurant worker was slashed on the neck while returning home late at night with a box cutter. Police later arrested the suspect and found that he had stolen the implement from an office in Anand Vihar where he worked. “The easy availability too makes it the most preferred weapon,” said a third officer, who was part of the team that arrest the suspect in the particular case.

In the March 28 murder of an east Delhi trader in Welcome area, a blood-stained box cutter may have likely laid in plain sight before it was retrieved. “Recovering the weapon in murder cases is important for us during trial. When we questioned the three men, they said they said they had thrown the weapon in a drain in Babarpur. We recovered it. Babarpur is a congested area so thousands of people may have seen it simply lying on the ground near the drain but no one would have thought for a second it was a murder weapon used by contract killers,” said a police official involved in the case. The suspects in this case told police one of them had bought the boxcutter from a grocery store outside his residence.

While the Arms Act does not mention dimensions for a blade to be considered a deadly weapon, a 1990 Delhi government notification sets a threshold in particular manner: a licence to purchase or make knives is required if the blade is more than 7.62cm in length and 1.72cm in width.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation rules, knives with a blade shorter than 10cm can be carried.

The blades in most box cutters are typically much shorter.

“It is easy to carry and one cannot be stopped even if they are frisked at metro stations or bus stops. People can say that they are carrying it for home or personal use. But a person carrying it may also use it to commit snatching in the next month,” a second officer said.

