Housing to all, Yamuna rejuvenation in Delhi CM’s I-Day announcements

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday pledged to provide houses for all slum dwellers, rejuvenate the river Yamuna, make the national capital’s infrastructure the “best in the country”, and ensure progress in all sectors such as transport, education, water supply, housing and welfare. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

She was speaking at the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi. After delivering her speech, Gupta walked to the ground, under rainfall, and greeted the contingents and groups of students.

“The government is committed to giving every slum dweller not just a home but also a safe life, a bright future for their children, and basic amenities, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision...as the national capital, Delhi deserves the very best infrastructure and arrangements in every respect. Governments have come and gone for years, but now is the time to place Delhi among the finest cities in the country,” Gupta said.

“Yamuna was neglected for years, no action was taken to fix its pollution. I promise that we will restore the Yamuna to its full glory. Right from the first day, the government has dedicated itself to cleaning the Yamuna. The government has started a time-bound action plan such as installation of decentralised sewage treatment plants to clean the Yamuna,” she said.

Every year, the Delhi government holds Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium where a ceremonial parade featuring contingents from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, and school students is held.

Gupta referred to the recently passed education bill to check arbitrary fee hikes in private schools, saying, “It will act as a guardian of parents’ finances and prevent any form of economic exploitation.”

The government has also increased rewards for sportspersons to encourage youth participation in sports. “Until now, sports had not been given due attention in Delhi, but for the first time, the Delhi government has set awards and sports honours higher than those of any other state in the country. Players competing at the national level and in the Olympics will not only receive awards worth crores of rupees but also be assured of job security. Additionally, the Delhi government will establish anti-drug clubs, provide start-up support, and introduce other measures for the secure and prosperous future of the youth,” Gupta said.

Highlighting achievements in healthcare, Gupta said that on her government’s first day in office, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana was implemented in Delhi. “In the field of healthcare, the government aims to set up 1,100 ‘Arogya Mandirs’ (wellness centres), of which 166 have already been completed. In August, five major hospital expansion projects will be inaugurated, adding 1,300 new beds, modern OPDs, and advanced medical equipment. Furthermore, 28 hospitals have been assigned new medical superintendents, and 1,500 nurses have been given permanent appointments,” said Gupta.

Gupta announced several welfare measures, including that the government will create a board for gig workers, provide housing for all slum dwellers, and establish crèches for working women. Gupta further flagged reforms made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to streamline licensing processes for ease of doing business, promising development across transport, sanitation, education, and infrastructure.