HSPCB seals 47 concrete mixing plants in Gurugram

Gurugram Officials said that despite prior notice, the plants failed to take corrective action, prompting stringent enforcement.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed 47 ready-mix concrete plants operating across Gurugram in the first week of June, over rampant violations of environmental norms and causing severe dust pollution, officials aware of the matter said.

Officials said that despite prior notice, the plants failed to take corrective action, prompting stringent enforcement.

Vishal, assistant environment engineer at HSPCB North, Gurugram, who goes by a single name, said, “At some of the locations, pollution control equipment had either not been installed or was not functioning effectively, leading to constant complaints about increased air pollution in surrounding areas. Some lacked CCTV cameras which are installed for monitoring dust pollution.”

Many of these units were sealed for violations but resumed operations despite the action taken against them, officials said. “These ready-mix concrete plants were sealed once by the pollution control board, but these started operating without taking a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the pollution control board,” Vishal said.

Akansha Tanwar, regional officer, HSPCB North, said that 31 ready-mix concrete plants failed to pay environmental compensation (EC) penalties, amounting to ₹25 crore, with current recovery at ₹50 lakh. She said that environmental compensation of ₹39 crore from such plants across the state was yet to be recovered.

The action comes after HSPCB chair Vinay Pratap Singh conducted a field visit in Gurugram earlier this month and directed officers concerned to constitute dedicated inspection teams to conduct a comprehensive survey of ready-mix concrete plants.

Tanwar said that a fine of ₹5,000 per day, until they ensure compliance, will be levied on each plant. “More such inspections will be carried out in the upcoming days and all the RMC plants flouting the norms will be sealed,” she said.

“A report has been submitted to the deputy commissioner, seeking initiation of recovery proceedings. In the event of non-payment, action will be taken to attach the properties of the defaulters under the provisions of the Land Revenue Act,” said Vishal.

Under the provisions of the Land Revenue Act, unpaid environmental compensation can be recovered as arrears of land revenue, empowering the district administration to attach, and, if necessary, auction the properties of defaulters to recover the dues.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram RMC Association has announced a protest against the administration, alleging excessive strictness. The association said the protest will begin on Friday. “Our demand is that the administration adopt a more balanced and practical approach so that compliance requirements are met without unnecessarily hampering the functioning of RMC plants,” said Bijendra Rana, president of the association.