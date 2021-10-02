Humanities subjects stay popular, two courses feature 100% cut-offs in DU

Four out of the 11 eleven undergraduate courses with a 100% cut-off this year are from the humanities stream maintaining the trend of political science, English, history and psychology emerging as popular subjects, with the highest cut-offs across colleges.

Out of the 46 and 11 colleges offering political science (honours) and psychology (honours) respectively, around 19 and eight colleges retained cut-offs between 98-100% for the two subjects.

Last year, these two subjects saw the highest cut-off in the university, set by Lady Shri Ram College For Women at 100%.

This year, Ramjas College and Hindu College set 100% cut-offs in these two courses.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said that last year, the college admitted double the number of students across courses in the unreserved category under the first cut-off, despite the college setting the highest cut-off at 99.5%.

“Over-admissions burden infrastructure, and disrupt the teacher-student ratio in colleges. Under the sanctioned strength, we only need to have one section, but most popular subjects in our college have two to three sections,” she said.

Most colleges, including Kamala Nehru College, Rajdhani College, Aryabhatta College and Deshbandhu College saw a jump of up to four percentage points in the political science course this year.

North campus colleges such as Miranda House, Kirori Mal College, and Daulat Ram College have set cut-offs over 99%.

Tanvir Aeijaz, who teaches political science at Ramjas College, said it has emerged as an in-demand subject.

“Most students want to know about politics and understand the social situation. The subject too has evolved over the years to include multidisciplinary papers such as feminism, citizenship, and public policy. It also helps students prepare for the civil services, to join research institutes, or to work in the development sector. Public policy has also emerged as an interesting discipline.”

According to Aeijaz, who has analysed the admissions data, around 4,500 students of Humanities background got around 100% in their class 12 results this year.

In English too, the cut-offs have increased from between 0.50 and three percentage points in institutes such as Gargi College, Ramanujan College and Shivaji College, ranging between 96-99.75%. Top DU colleges such as Miranda House, Hindu College, LSR and Hansraj have also set English cut-off at 99% and above. For History, most of the colleges have set cut-offs ranging between 95-99.75% including Hansraj College (99%) and Hindu College (99.50%).