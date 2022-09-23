IBSA to step up south-south cooperation, call for Security Council reform

At their tenth trilateral ministerial commission meeting on Wednesday, India, Brazil and South Africa agreed to step up south-south cooperation, expressed their frustration at the “slow pace of progress” on Security Council reforms, urged developed countries to provide “sustained, predictable and adequate” financing and support to developing countries to battle the climate crisis, and agreed to step up cooperation on international security related issues.

On Wednesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar hosted his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca and South Africa’s minister for health, standing in for his country’s foreign minister, Joe Phaahla. The last IBSA trilateral commission meeting was held in 2018 on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York too.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the three countries reiterated the need for IBSA to “leverage its unique identity as a grouping of the global south, bringing together three large, pluralistic, multicultural and multiethnic societies”.

The three countries also expressed their “serious concern at the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”, reiterated their call for immediate cessation of hostilities, and the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. They emphasised that the current global order is anchored on “international law, the UN charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states” and discussed the regional and global implications of the conflict, including on “food and energy security and disruptions of global supply chains”.

After the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, “Reviewed the IBSA process and recognised its activities. Appreciated its promotion of South-South cooperation, including on global and multilateral issues. Reiterated commitment to reformed multilateralism.”

India is using the opportunity provided by the UNGA to step up its diplomatic engagements in the bilateral and plurilateral formats. Jaishankar participated in the first India-France-United Arab Emirates trilateral earlier this week. Later on Thursday, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ministers are scheduled to meet. And on Friday, Quad foreign ministers will meet, and the India-France-Australia and the India-Indonesia-Australia trilaterals will be held.

