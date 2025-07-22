IGI airport departures to be treated to classical Indian dance, music

Passengers departing from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s Terminal 1 in Delhi will be treated to Indian classical music and dance performances, as part of an initiative by the airport operator to promote Indian culture among domestic and foreign travellers, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday. A Classical Indian dance performance at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. (HT Photo)

The performances will take place between 10am and 6pm. The initiative will make the airport a “gateway” not just to the country but its heritage, too, DIAL said. The initiative will soon be launched at Terminal 3 as well, DIAL added.

“We are organising these events at the departures as passengers have more time to spare there. The idea is to showcase India’s rich culture,” said a DIAL spokesperson on Monday, adding that the initiative was centred around three core pillars – music, dance and curated experiences.

The art forms to be performed will include Kathak and Bharatanatyam, alongside musical renditions using traditional instruments such as the Tar Shehnai, Santoor, Sitar, and Sarangi, among others. DIAL said travellers can also participate in interactive craft sessions, workshops, and artist-led demonstrations. The performances will take place in sessions: 10-15 minutes of classical dances, 20-25 minutes of live Indian classical music, 15-minute sessions of curated hands-on experiences.

“DEL Vibes is an immersive platform designed to offer domestic and international travellers a vibrant and authentic introduction to India’s classical music, dance, and crafts. With dedicated programming across all terminals of India’s leading transit hub, DEL Vibes transforms waiting time into an opportunity for soulful discovery,” the spokesperson said.

“Engaging filler segments will also be hosted by emcees to involve passengers between sessions,” the spokesperson added.

DIAL chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the initiative was the airport’s way of giving every traveller a piece of India’s cultural richness even before they leave the airport. “It reflects our vision not just to manage and operate India’s busiest transit hub, but to create memorable experiences for the passengers,” he said.