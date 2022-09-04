IIT-Delhi keen to become ‘knowledge partner’ of the Parliament
IIT-D director Rangan Banerjee said the institute wants to provide inputs to parliamentarians across party lines on several pressing issues, including climate change and artificial intelligence.
The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) wants to be the “knowledge partner” of Parliament, the premier institution has told the education ministry, which has welcomed the proposal.
“A few days ago, the IIT-D director asked us how the institute can work closely with the Parliament of India. I asked them to write a letter and they did. I have forwarded that letter to the speaker,” education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the closing ceremony of IIT-D’s diamond jubilee celebration on Saturday.
Educational institutions like the IITs should become the “knowledge partners” of the “temple of democracy”, the minister said. “We must work together to further strengthen academia, industry and policymaker connect to realise 21st century aspirations and make India the number one economy in the world,” he said
Explaining the idea behind the proposal, IIT-D director Rangan Banerjee said the institute wants to provide inputs to parliamentarians across party lines on several pressing issues, including climate change and artificial intelligence.
“We basically feel that it is our responsibility to engage with parliamentarians and make them aware of what is happening in various fields. Our faculty colleagues at IIT-D are working on several important aspects of technology. If we want to look at knowledge going to society we need to interface with Parliamentarians,” Banerjee said. “Parliamentarians are very rooted and they can also give their inputs on various issues. It will be a win-win situation.”
The ministry has in principle agreed to the proposal, Banerjee said. “We have got a group of faculty to work out how to get ahead. We will start with some engagement initially. We can see such a strong interface between academia and policymakers and parliamentarians in many European countries. We have studied those models, but we have to work out our own model,” the director said.
During the event, Pradhan also mentioned IIT-D’s plan of establishing a campus in Abu Dhabi. “It is a matter of great pride that today many developed countries are evincing interest towards establishing and hosting offshore IIT campuses in their countries. This is a reflection of the prowess, strength and quality of our prestigious IITs,” he said.
IIT-D had started consultations with the department of education and knowledge in Abu Dhabi after the government asked it to explore the possibility of setting a campus in the United Arab Emirates, HT had reported last month.
During the jubilee celebrations, IIT-D’s research and innovation park was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. “The research and innovation park will further add momentum to amplify the societal impact of R&D at IIT Delhi,” Pradhan said.
-
No eggs, chicken to children lodged in correction homes: MP home minister
The Madhya Pradesh government will not serve eggs and chicken to children lodged in juvenile and correction homes, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday. His statement came after the MP Women and Child Development department on August 25 released a gazette notification on the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2016, including egg and chicken in the list of food items to be provided to the children lodged in juvenile and correction homes.
-
Goa police to interrogate alleged serial killer arrested in Madhya Pradesh
The 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Shivprasad Dhurve, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar for murdering four watchmen and injuring another, will be interrogated by the Goa police as the pattern of the murders matched with some incidents in the coastal state, said an investigating officer. Dhurve told police that he wanted to get popular to earn money. “He saw some videos to get popular and earn money by terrorising people,” said the SP.
-
AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls
On the electoral front, the party's immediate aim is to do well in the polls to the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expected later this year, says its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao. AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, hRao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissionertold PTI. "We see a huge growth potential in Karnataka".
-
Your space: Punekars celebrate Ganeshotsav grandly, with Covid safety
Readers share their experience of celebrating Ganeshotsav after two years without Covid restrictions. Sangeetha Baheti Just another way of coning tax paying citizens Ganeshotsav is a perfect example of how politicians exploit the sentiments of tax paying citizens for their benefit. Maithily Manekwad A positive outlook This year, Ganeshotsav is full of positive energy. We should all celebrate the festival with safety precautions and maintain a covid appropriate behaviour.
-
Duo steals a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru, but fate had something else in store
Two men who were on a mission to steal a Ganesh idol in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet met with an accident, but still managed to cause some damage to the deity before fleeing the spot. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the city was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The duo had left the damaged idol on the road and fled the spot after crashing on the road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics