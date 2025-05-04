Menu Explore
Illegal Bangladeshi infiltration network busted by Delhi Police

ByKarn Pratap Singh
May 04, 2025 06:28 AM IST

The 55-year-old kingpin of the racket was a Bangladeshi who has been living in India since he was four years old

The Delhi Police said it has busted an infiltration network facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals, and arrested 11 people, including the kingpin.

The 55-year-old, identified as Chand Miya, and his gang members illegally brought hundreds of Bangladeshis into India via the West Bengal and Meghalaya borders over the past 10 years. (Representational image)
The 55-year-old, identified as Chand Miya, and his gang members illegally brought hundreds of Bangladeshis into India via the West Bengal and Meghalaya borders over the past 10 years. (Representational image)

Those arrested also include four Bangladeshis and five Indians who worked for the 55-year-old man, identified as Chand Miya . According to the police, Miya had allegedly immigrated from Bangladesh years back.

Police said he used to bring Bangladeshis illegally into India and provided them Indian identification documents (IDs) and employment. He and his gang allegedly brought hundreds of Bangladeshis into India via the West Bengal and Meghalaya borders over the past 10 years, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Miya was arrested on April 20 from south Delhi. “His interrogation led to the nabbing and deportation of 18 Bangladeshi nationals through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) while 33 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were traced to Chennai and apprehended from two places. The 33 foreigners were booked in two FIRs that were filed by the local police in Chennai. More than 100 Bangladeshis and agents are still under scanner,” said Singh.

Miya told police that he got involved in illegal trafficking 12 years ago. He charged between 20,000 and 25,000 per person for bringing them illegally into India, DCP Singh said.

The infiltration network was busted after anti-narcotic squad (ANS) members on March 12 caught a 25-year-old Bangladeshi national in Taimoor Nagar, identified as Aslam alias Masoom, who had illegally entered India the same week and was living in the neighbourhood. Aslam possessed a fake Aadhaar card and a Bangladeshi ID. Police registered a case at the New Friends Colony police station and launched an investigation.

“Aslam disclosed that his arrival into India through dunki routes was arranged by Chand Miya, who turned out to be the mastermind of a sophisticated racket. Interrogation led to the arrest of Miya, three Bangladeshi men and a Bangladeshi woman, and five Indian agents,” said DCP Singh.

The four other Bangladeshis were identified as Mohammad Ali Hussain, 28, Mohammad Mizan, 25, Fatima Afross, 32, who completed an MA degree course from Bangladesh and illegally entered India in August last year, and Radhish Mulla, 24. The arrested Indians were identified as Mohammad Anis, 41, Ranjan Kumar Yadav, 32, Rahisuddin Ali, 37, Shabbir, 28, and Lokman Ali, 35. They all helped Miya with fake Indian IDs for his Bangladeshi clients, the DCP added.

Illegal Bangladeshi infiltration network busted by Delhi Police
