10 held over horse cart race in Delhi

Commuters in Delhi often suffer crippling snarls in central Delhi, often due to encroachments on the road or vehicle breakdowns. However, on Sunday afternoon, traffic on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, which is one of the busiest stretches of the Capital, was impacted by a different reason — an illegal horse cart race being held in the heart of the city, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said.

According to the officers, some people on two-wheelers drove along the participants, clearing the way for the illegal race.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that around 4.30 pm, the Kamla Market police station was informed about the race. He said police immediately swung into action and placed barricades on the road to stop the alleged race.

“Four tangas (horse carts) were seized, and six people riding on them were apprehended. Two scooters and a motorcycle were also seized, while four people riding the two-wheelers were also apprehended. They were creating a nuisance on the road and putting the lives of commuters in danger,” said Sain.

A purported video of the race was shared on social media, in which one horse cart is seen moving at a high speed, while people on two-wheelers honk and clearing the way. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The DCP said that a case of negligent conduct in respect to animal, public nuisance and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant with common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 289, 268, 188 and 34. Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act was also added to the first information report.

“The horses will be handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. We are conducting a probe to ascertain the organisers of the race and why it was organised,” added Sain.