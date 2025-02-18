Menu Explore
IMD forecast light drizzles in Delhi till Thursday; AQI to remain ‘poor’

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2025 10:19 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department said a western disturbance is influencing the region, leading to partially cloudy skies.

People in Delhi woke up to a gloomy morning on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature rose slightly to 13.2°C, two degrees above normal, while the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category. The average air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 211 (poor) at 9 am in comparison to 231 (poor) at 4pm on Monday.

Morning walkers at Lodhi Garden in Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
Morning walkers at Lodhi Garden in Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department said a western disturbance is influencing the region, leading to partially cloudy skies, and has forecast isolated drizzles in parts of the city on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“There is a possibility of isolated parts of Delhi NCR recording drizzle or very light rain,” an IMD official said.

Delhi’s maximum on Monday was 29°C and is expected to hover between 27°C and 29°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was 11.2°C on Monday.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

