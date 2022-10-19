In Delhi, 5million end-of-life vehicles deregistered in 10 months

In a crackdown on vehicles nearing the end of their shelf life, the Delhi government has deregistered more than 5.3 million vehicles between 2018 and 2022, of which a little over 5 million vehicles were delisted in 2022 alone, transport department officials said.

Deregistration immobilises vehicles from a legal standpoint, and ensures that they cannot be lawfully used. “Deregistered vehicles cannot be sold and the insurance of such vehicles cannot be purchased. Using such vehicles becomes illegal and they can be impounded,” said an official.

Any registered diesel vehicle more than 10 years old, and petrol and CNG vehicles over 15 years old, cannot operate in the national capital region (NCR), according to various orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (2015) and the Supreme Court (2018). The government calls such vehicles “end of Iife” vehicles and driving them in Delhi is illegal, with the aim that old vehicles with dated emission standards do not ply in the Capital.

Of the 5,338,045 vehicles deregistered in the Capital, 4,698,391 were petrol-run, 415,362 had diesel engines, and 41,311 ran on CNG.

“This year, the process of deregistration started in January, and by October 17, the transport department deregistered 5 million vehicles. It is an important move in combating air pollution in Delhi,” said Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra.

According to the transport department data, Delhi had 13,402,875 registered vehicles as on January 31, of which 7,866,867 were categorised as “active”, that is, vehicles with a valid registration which are yet to hit the “end of life” age, and are fit to ply on city roads.

However, there is no mechanism to know how many vehicles, once deregistered, are still plying in the Capital. To ensure that such vehicles are not used, the Delhi government has deployed enforcement teams to randomly check a vehicle’s registration. “If a deregistered vehicle is found plying, it is impounded. Till October 10 this year, our teams impounded 6,754 such vehicles,” said an official.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The Delhi government is taking all necessary steps to improve the city’s air quality.”

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy) at Centre for Science and Environment, said: “Vehicles are among the top contributors to Delhi’s air quality. Therefore, stringent monitoring of emissions from vehicles on road is necessary.”

However, some owners said the rule adversely affected them. “I own a car that is 12 years old, and because of the government rule, I am feeling pressured to sell off a car that works perfectly,” complained Akshay Manchanda, 29.