In Delhi, man jumps in front of Metro train at INA station, dies

A 30-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving Metro train at Delhi's INA station, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 7pm on Saturday, when the man, identified as Ajitesh Singh, jumped in front of a Samaipur Badli-bound train from platform number 2, news agency PTI reported citing the police officials. Following the incident, metro services were impacted for about 15 to 20 minutes, a senior official of DMRC said.(File)

Footage of the incident, as recorded by the CCTV camera installed at the Metro station, showed Singh jumping in front of a Yellow Line Metro train.

A team rushed to the spot after the police control room got a call regarding the incident.

"Singh was identified through a call, which came on his mobile phone," a senior police officer told PTI.

His body has been taken to the mortuary for autopsy and a probe into the matter is underway, a cop said.

"The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. Further investigation is underway to determine the reason why he took this extreme step," the officer added.

Following the incident, metro services were impacted for about 15 to 20 minutes, a senior official of DMRC said.

Earlier in June last year, an unidentified person died allegedly after he jumped in front of a metro train at Noida Sector 52 metro station, on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's corridor.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

(With inputs from PTI)