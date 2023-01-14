In Delhi road rage, man dragged on car's bonnet; accused identified | Watch

A case of road rage has come to light from the national capital's Rajouri Garden area, where a man was dragged on the bonnet of a car earlier this week. Delhi Police said they have identified the accused and are interrogating him.

“Case registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),” said Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (west), in a statement on Thursday's incident.

A video of the road rage, meanwhile, is going viral on social media.

#WATCH | A man was dragged on car's bonnet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden(12.01)



An incident of road rage occured that led to incident shown in video. Case registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, being interrogated: Delhi Police



(Visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

According to NDTV, the victim, identified as Harvinder Kohli, was dragged for 500 metres on the bonnet of the car. The altercation, it said citing police, began when Jayaprakash, who is Kohli's friend and was driving a car, honked from behind the accused's vehicle, asking for side.

While the accused did not give side, he was enraged when Jayaprakash overtook the car. In retaliation, he blocked Jayaprakash's path, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent. When the victim tried to intervene, the accused, allegedly on his father's suggestion, rammed the vehicle into Kohli, who managed to hold on to its windshield vipers, but was dragged for half a kilometre.

They were finally chased down by other vehicles, but the father-son duo managed to flee.

Later, the victim accused the police of trying to cover up the incident and forcing him to settle the case. Cops, however, have denied the allegations.

