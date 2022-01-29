In fifth wave, Delhi Covid helpline got more calls for e-passes than hospital beds

The state government’s Covid-19 helpline number (1031) has seen a steady dip in the quantum of calls for tele-consultations in the past fortnight, showed official data, as daily infections continue to dip in the national capital. Moreover, enquiries on the helpline for e-passes (required for some groups to travel during the night and erstwhile weekend curfew) far outnumbered the number of calls asking about available hospital beds, which is concurrent with the lower rate of hospitalisations during the Omicron-fuelled surge.

The helpline received over 2,000 calls on January 12, a day before infections peaked during the ongoing surge (the city reported 28,867 fresh infections on January 13). The number of calls has, however, largely declined since then, according to a report presented in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) meeting on Thursday. HT has seen a copy of the report. The helpline received 1,981 calls on January 13, 1,784 on January 14, 1,585 on January 15 and then 1,334 the day after that.

While the number of calls picked up on January 17 (touching 1,638), they have continued to dip thereafter, falling to 983 by January 25, the last date accounted for in the report.

Most calls received every day were for tele-consultations, while a comparably large number made inquiries for e-passes, showed the report.

For instance, of the 2,041 calls received on January 12, just over 500 sought tele-consultation services, while 450 had questions about e-passes. In comparison, just 201 made calls asking for hospital beds.

The number of calls for tele-consultations picked up the next day, with 520 inquiries. But the number of calls for beds also fell to 185 that day, and was outnumbered by e-pass enquiries, at 385.

Of the 983 calls received on January 25, 187 were for tele-consultations, 139 for e-passes, and just 49 asked for hospital beds.

The data seems to corroborate what has been a characteristic of most infections caused during the city’s ongoing Covid-19 surge, which has been led by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus – most cases are mild, do not require hospitalisation, and can be treated at home, through tele-consultations with health care practitioners.

The Delhi government’s 1031 Covid was launched in March 2020 as the pandemic set foot in the national capital, and was used more widely after the nationwide lockdown made it necessary for some groups of workers to arrange curfew passes and e-passes to step out during the curbs.

A Delhi government official said the tele-consultations with doctors on the helpline started in May 2021, as the Capital reeled under the impact of the fourth wave of Covid-19, which left health care facilities in the city packed to the rafters.

“The doctors [66 of whom are currently in service] work in shifts and are available 24 hours a day. The volume of calls is higher during the day and dips between 12am and 6am,” said an official who asked not to be identified.

“Anybody who is not feeling well and calls the helpline is guided about the tests they need to get done, and is also prescribed basic medicines and best practices. If someone tests positive and does not know what they should do next, the doctors guide them through the helpline,” said an official.

However, the official clarified that patients under home isolation are treated under a separate protocol and by a separate agency.

“If a patient under home isolation suddenly feels unwell and reaches out to the helpline, their condition is assessed by the doctors and they are accordingly advised. It helps in immediate intervention and supports those in need,” said the official.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said tele-consultations have increased many fold during the pandemic.

“This is useful for physicians and patients because Covid is an infectious disease that can transmit during physical interactions. In future too, tele-consultations should be increased for such diseases including mental illnesses, where stigma and privacy is of utmost importance,” he said.

