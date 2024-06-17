In five months, 240,000 challans handed out for parking violations

The Delhi Traffic Police booked 2,40,152 people for violating parking rules during the first five months this year. The figure is nearly 25% higher than the number recorded in the corresponding period last year, when 1,77,800 violators were booked, according to the data released by traffic police on Sunday. The data revealed that the seven of the top 10 traffic circles were located in west Delhi and northwest Delhi. (HT Photo)

Special commissioner of police (traffic) HGS Dhaliwal said that the increase in enforcement is part of a comprehensive initiative to improve traffic flow and ensure safety of commuters within the national capital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“​Over the past several months, we have intensified our efforts to address the widespread issue of improper parking, which has been identified as a major cause of traffic congestion and accidents. The crackdown has resulted in a noticeable increase in the number of challans issued for parking violations. We have also deployed additional personnel to check cases of illegal parking more effectively, which has been instrumental in identifying and prosecuting offenders, leading to a more disciplined parking practice among motorists in the city,” he said.

The Delhi Traffic Police have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the 10 traffic circles, where the highest number of challans were issued for improper parking between January 1 and May 31 this year.

The data revealed that the seven of the top 10 traffic circles were located in west Delhi and northwest Delhi.

“The investigation has identified specific areas where these violations take place most frequently. By pinpointing these locations, targeted enforcement measures have accordingly been implemented to improve adherence to traffic rules,” said Dhaliwal.

​It may be noted that apart from issuing challans, the Delhi Traffic Police has also been actively towing vehicles that are illegally parked, especially in areas that are prone to heavy traffic or are designated as no-parking zones.

“This immediate removal of improperly parked vehicles has helped in maintaining smoother traffic flow and reducing the risk of accidents. The recent increase in prosecutions serves as a reminder to motorists to park responsibly and adhere to designated parking guidelines,” Dhaliwal added.