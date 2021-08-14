IndependenceDay2021: Ditch plastic, opt for eco-friendly Tricolour!

Independence Day is certainly an occasion that deserves to be celebrated. But the exuberance needs to be accompanied with the message of being environment friendly! Recently, the central government prohibited the use of national flags made out of plastic. And several NGOs and non-profit organisations in Delhi-NCR have already been accomplishing the task to make and sell eco-friendly flags at economical prices.

Bhavisha Buddhadeo, from the Noida-based NGO Green Society India, is not just making eco-friendly flags, but also spreading awareness among school children about the need to care for the environment. “We want that the flag should not be made out of plastic or plastic straws, but instead with recycled paper or cloth. Iske liye hum flags banake social media ke through bech rahe hain aur sath hi logon ko jagruk bhi kar rahe hain. These flags are priced at ₹20 to ₹30, according to the size. To make them, we first soak the paper and add the three colour, and tulsi or tomato seeds. Or, if there is unused paper such as from a wedding invitation, we use those as well. Our motto is not just to sell these, but create awareness among people. We’ve even tried to use alternatives such as ice cream spoons or broom sticks, to hold it together,” says Buddhadeo.

Delhi-based Kritika Saxena, who makes eco-friendly products all round the year, all makes flags from seed paper. She explains, “I started making flags three years ago. The idea is to reduce waste, create and make one time use eco-friendly things that are reasonable as well. Because whenever a product gets a tag of eco-friendly, the price often goes high. I wanted to cater to as many people as possible. The best part of these flags is that you get plants out of it. We operate through WhatsApp and Instagram, to sell them for ₹5. Looking at the overwhelming response, we’ve over the years, we expanded to making eco-friendly greeting cards, diaries and even wedding invites.”

An international women’s organisation, Inner Wheel Club, is working with various NGOs in the city to empower women by enabling them to make sustainable flags. “The plastic straw and the plastic flag will remain forever. But, we as citizens of India are responsible for the pollution and the waste we are producing,” says Manisha Kaushik, from the organisation, adding, “This is my passion to bring about whatever little change in the society we can. We are working with different NGOs to make flags out of cloth, and even try to market these for them alongside purchasing and putting them across various societies. We also take it as a social responsibility to work with schools and slums by teaching young kids to make flags by using wooden sticks from brooms, or ice cream sticks.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter