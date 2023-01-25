India moving past mentality of slavery: PM to NCC, NSS cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted India’s youth to embrace India’s rich heritage, and said that India was moving past a “mentality of slavery.” Speaking to members of the National Cadet Corps(NCC) and the National Service Scheme(NSS) in New Delhi, the Prime Minister urged the youth to participate in “nation-building” and lauded both organisations for aiding in India’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi said, “India is leading the G20 presidency this year which is a big opportunity for the country. I urge all youth to read about this and discuss this in your schools and colleges. The country is moving forward with pride in its legacy and freedom from a mindset of slavery. This is also the responsibility of the country’s youth.”

The Prime Minister said the twin resolutions of “pride in our heritage” and “freedom from the mentality of slavery” would only come with the involvement of India’s young people. “You are the creators of the future vision of India and the new thought and ideas in the country,” he said.

Hosting NCC and NSS cadets at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, he highlighted the role both organisations had played during the Covid-19 pandemic and said, “These organisations connect the youth with national aspirations and goals. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the country witnessed the way NCC and NSS volunteers increased our strength. It has been the constant endeavour of the government to encourage these organisations and improve them,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the government was preparing India’s youth for challenges that that country faces, particularly on the borders and the coast. “The army, navy and air force are offering special training to the youth for this purpose. They will be ready for the future and play the roles of first responders if needed. We are working on a Vibrant Border Area programme to develop villages along the borders where different facilities are being developed. We are undertaking efforts to increase youth participation in border-adjacent areas,” Modi said.

He said that the participation of lakhs of young people in programmes related to the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a government of India initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, was evidence that they were ready to shoulder responsibility. “At this young age, they are symbols of India’s dreams. This is evidence that India’s youth are ready to take on responsibility and carry out their duties,” Modi said.