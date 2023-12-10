close_game
India records 166 new COVID-19 cases

Dec 10, 2023 10:32 AM IST

The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4,50,03,055 (4.50 crore) and the death toll at 5,33,306 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,854 (4.44 crore) and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

