Friday, May 10, 2024
India says Canada yet to provide evidence of its involvement in Nijjar killing

ByAssociated Press, New Delhi
May 10, 2024 05:56 AM IST

India’s external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the two countries were discussing the issue but accused Canada of providing shelter to those who are advocating violence against India.

India said Thursday that Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insisted that no relevant information or specific evidence about Delhi’s involvement has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date.

India said Thursday that Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insisted that no relevant information or specific evidence about Delhi’s involvement has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date. (Bloomberg)
India said Thursday that Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insisted that no relevant information or specific evidence about Delhi's involvement has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date. (Bloomberg)

India’s external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the two countries were discussing the issue but accused Canada of providing shelter to those who are advocating violence against India.

He said that Delhi had complained to the Canadian authorities that the people associated with organised crime in India had been allowed entry and residency in Canada. “Many of our extradition requests are pending.”

“Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties,” Jaiswal added. We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters,” he said.

The killing of the Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year set off a diplomatic spat after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement. India rejected the accusations. The three arrested Indian men in Canada haven’t yet sought any access to the Indian diplomats there, Jaiswal said.

The three — Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 — appeared in court Tuesday via a video link and agreed to a trial in English. They were arrested last week in Edmonton, Alberta. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

India says Canada yet to provide evidence of its involvement in Nijjar killing

