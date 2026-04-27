Inspection at pvt school in Rohini reveals safety norm violations

An inspection conducted at a private school in Rohini revealed multiple violations of safety norms, officials said, adding that the Delhi government is planning to inspect all private schools across the city. The inspection revealed that the school was operating without a valid fire safety certificate, the statement said, adding that the school failed to meet the safety standards.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, the decision follows an inspection conducted at a school in Rohini over the past two days by a joint team of directorate of education (DoE) and the revenue department.

The inspection revealed that the school was operating without a valid fire safety certificate, the statement said, adding that the school failed to meet the safety standards. The swimming pool within the school premises did not have a valid license and lacked depth markings, functional oxygen cylinder.

The inspection team also found that nearly 18 rooms in the basement were used for running labs, robotics, western music, and dance classes which are in clear violation of MCD building norms, CBSE guidelines, and the DoE’s regulations, as basement areas are not permitted for student activities, the statement added.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the institution is being run as a profit-making entity. The government has initiated a probe. There were several complaints received at the DoE regarding the alleged harassment of parents by the school and acceptance of donation for admission,” the statement said.

Officials said that action may include cancelling the land lease, takeover of the school by the government, and a special audit of financial transactions to examine allegations of money laundering, it added.

The school principal did not respond to HT for a comment.

“Following the inspection, the government plans to examine all private schools. In case irregularities will be found, the government may take over the schools,” the statement added.