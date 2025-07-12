Install ‘CCTVs, store video for 90 days: Delhi Police to Aerocity establishments

The Delhi Police has issued directions to commercial establishments in Aerocity, including hotels, guest houses, restaurants and petrol pumps, to install a “sufficient number” of CCTV cameras covering a 50-metre radius outside their premises to bolster surveillance and enhance public safety ahead of Independence Day. The CCTV footage must be stored for a minimum of 90 days, officials said. A senior Delhi Police officer said that all establishments in and around the Aerocity have been asked to keep their CCTV systems in working order, with any malfunction reported immediately to the nearest police station. (HT Archive)

According to an order issued by assistant commissioner of police (Palam sub-division, Indira Gandhi International Airport) Vir Krishan Pal Singh, the directions were issued following recent incidents of murder, rape and robbery in hotels, guest houses, restaurants and public places in the capital.

The directive, which remains in force till September 2, aims to prevent crimes and strengthen monitoring in the high-profile area near IGI Airport, which gets heavy tourist footfall.

“They (establishments) have been asked to maintain proper guest entry records along with valid identity proofs. Establishment managers are instructed to monitor CCTV footage in real-time and immediately alert the police control room (112) or the nearest police station if any suspicious activity or individual is observed. They have also been asked to provide CCTV footage to authorities on request,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Non-compliance with the order will invite penal action under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to disobedience of orders by a public servant, the order said.

Aerocity is known for its upscale hotels and nightlife but was recently in the news because three drunk men posed as police officers and robbed a security guard of his motorcycle.